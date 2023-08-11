‘Once the triggers pulled, you can’t put it back together’: An expert shares gun safety tips after two children are killed in less than a month

In Less than a month, two children in Laurel County have died after accidentally shooting themselves.

Lexington, Ky (WTVQ): In less than a month, two children in Laurel County have died after accidentally shooting themselves. We talked with a firearm safety instructor, who shared some gun safety tips to keep firearms out of the hands of children.

JDM Gunsmithing in Lexington recommends the best way to keep a gun out of children’s hands is keeping it on your person, other options include a gun safe, or a gun lock.

“Gun storage methods that stop an unauthorized individual from using a gun are relatively inexpensive,” says Joshua McFadden, the owner of the store.

McFadden is also a home firearm safety instructor. He says when storing a gun in a safe, it needs to be unloaded with the ammunition stored separately. He adds by federal law– newly purchased hand guns come with a gun lock.

“With regards to kids, we need to educate them ”

One resource for parents is a gun accident prevention program called Eddie Eagle. The National Rifle Association has three rules that children should always follow: “If you see a firearm you stop, you don’t touch it, you tell an adult.”

McFadden hopes to one day see gun safety courses implemented in schools. He says one thing that parents can do is take away the mystery of guns. “Make it seem not fun,” McFaden said. “You find the gun, oh it’s just a gun let’s just move on, that’s what we want to happen. Once the triggers pulled, you can’t put it back together.”