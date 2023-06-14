On World Blood Donation Day, KBC looks for boost in supply amid critical need

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — It’s World Blood Donation Day, and the Kentucky Blood Center is encouraging more people to roll up their sleeves and give.

Countries around the globe celebrate World Blood Donor Day each year to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products — and to thank blood donors.

To provide a healthy supply of blood to 70-plus hospitals in Kentucky, KBC needs 400 donors a day.

The nonprofit has struggled with supply over the last few years because of the pandemic, and in particular during the summer months when donations are the lowest.

KBC has a critical need for donors with O-negative, A-negative and AB-negative blood types.

To donate, head here: https://kybloodcenter.org/