Olvert wins Taylor Harris Insurance Services National Horse Show crown

Wins in 18 to 14 age category

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Competition at the 2021 National Horse Show (NHS) continued Thursday, October 28, bringing adult equitation athletes back to the Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park for the second day of top sport.

A marquee event for the National Horse Show, the Taylor Harris Insurance Services (THIS) NHS Adult Equitation Championship is one of the most coveted titles for competitive adult amateur riders. For the first year ever, the prestigious class was split into two separate championships, one for athletes between the ages of 18 and 24, and one for athletes over the age of 25.

In the Taylor Harris Insurance Services NHS Adult Equitation Championship 18-24, it was Madison Olvert aboard Green Book that rode to victory after two over-fences rounds and a flat phase.

A field of 45 horse-and-rider combinations put their names forward for the winning title.

Bobby Murphy (USA) set the first-round track, which featured a first fence that rode directly past the in-gate and doubled back for a winding S-turn through the arena. The demanding course encouraged adjustability and fluidity throughout, while riders were challenged to maintain correct position and form as they met each fence. Of the 45 starters, only 24 would advance to the flat phase where riders were tested through the walk, trot, sitting trot and canter in order to determine their second-round order-of-go.

With all 24 riders set to return in reverse order of judges’ preference, Murphy’s second-round track upped the ante. Eleven fences made up the tie-breaking course that featured a series of bending lines set for riders to shorten and extend their horses’ steps in order to meet the fences in perfect stride. The winding pattern led to a number of errors for riders in the second round, causing a shake-up in the standings.

As the 18th in the order of go, Amber Broder and her mount, Tip Jar, laid down a solid course, leaving the remaining competitors to match or beat her round. One round later, Owen Gajoch and Westeros showed their best, producing a respectable round that would keep him in contention for a top placing.

Tension increased as the top three made their way into the arena. Of the remaining three, Hannah Eddlemon and her mount Donatello would have an unfortunate error on course to knock them out of the running for the winning title. Immediately following, Olvert and Green Book expertly navigated the second round track, wowing the judges with their precision and accuracy. The final combination on course, Amelia Bergeron and Halouet, also incurred a luckless round to leave the top spot up for grabs.

With no additional testing to be required, it was Olvert and her 11-year-old Warmblood gelding Green Book who wore the championship tricolor for their consistency throughout the Taylor Harris Insurance Services NHS Adult Equitation Championship 18-24.

Second place was awarded to Broder and Tip Jar, a 16-year-old Warmblood gelding that was champion with Broder in the irons during Wednesday’s Section A of the Pérez & Bennett Adult Amateur Equitation 18-24, presented by Cindi Pérez & Anne Bennett. Rounding out the top three was Gajoch and his 14-year-old Hanoverian gelding Westeros.

Olvert, who was the reserve champion of the Hamel Foundation 3’3” Equitation Championship in 2020, was thrilled with her win. The 19-year-old athlete and Green Book have been partnered together since November of 2019, and have seen great success in the equitation ranks. Olvert looks forward to continuing her partnership with “Booker” and potentially transitioning to a professional in the future.

The 138th edition of the National Horse Show will continue Friday, October 29, with junior equitation athletes taking over the Alltech Arena for the first installation of the Pérez & Bennett Open Equitation divisions for riders 14 and Under, 14-15 and 16-17, all of which will crown their respective champions Saturday, October 30.

RESULTS

Place / Horse / Rider / Owner

THIS NHS Adult Equitation Championship 18-24:

1. Green Book / Madison Olvert / Maidson Olvert

2. Tip Jar / Amber Broder / Kimberly Griffiths

3. Westeros / Owen Gajoch / Owen Gajoch

4. Cashman / Texie Loyd / Carly Hoft

5. Nobel Laureate / Angela Calicchio / Barn Rat LLC

6. Konfessions / Abigail Tinsley / Brookside Pine Farms

7. Constantin / Anna Koenig / Brookside Pine Farms

8. Vidarco / Miela Gross / Holly Hill Farm

9. Merlot / Sarah Demczuk / Sarah Demczuk

10. Hakim Ourai / Dawson Amick / Singh Family Farms LLC

11. Romana Black / Autumn Janesky / Autumn Janesky

12. Casual Date / Shaney Enck / Shaney Enck