Olive Hill man arrested on rape and animal sexual abuse charges

State Police say Jeremiah James is accused of raping a juvenile and sex crimes with an animal

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police investigators say Jeremiah James, of Olive Hill, was arrested on August 11, on charges related to sexual assault. According to State Police, a juvenile female says James allegedly gave her alcohol before allegedly sexually abusing, raping and sodomizing her. State Police say the crime allegedly happened in July of this year.

According to State Police, the victim also says she witnessed James commit a sex crime with an animal. State police say detectives have obtained evidence to support the victim’s statements.

State Police say James is charged with Rape 1st Degree, Sodomy 1st Degree, Sexual Abuse 1st Degree, Unlawful Transaction with a Minor and Sexual Crimes Against Animals. According to State Police, James was lodged in the Carter County Detention Center. The case remains under investigation.