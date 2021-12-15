Olive Hill man arrested for child pornography

Investigation began as part of internet crimes effort

OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 67-year-old Olive Hill man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Danny Webb was taken into custody after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation after troopers and Ashland Police after say they discovered he was uploading images of child exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Olive Hill and equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and will be taken to Ashland Police Department for examination. Preliminary search results indicate Webb was in possession of multiple electronic images depicting child sexual abuse material, troopers said.

Webb is charged with one count of Distribution of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor under the age of 12, 1st Offense, and 10 counts of Possess/View Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor under the age of 12.

He was lodged in the Carter County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing by Detective David Boarman of the Kentucky State Police.