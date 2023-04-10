Ole Miss takes series finale over Wildcats

Kentucky loses 9-3 against Ole Miss but wins the series

OXFORD, Miss. – (UK Athletics) – The Ole Miss Rebels salvaged a game of the weekend series on Sunday afternoon, beating No. 16 Kentucky 9-3. Kentucky had already clinched the series with wins on Friday (4-3) and Saturday (7-5).

The Wildcats came out with two quick runs in the top of the first inning, but a seven-run frame for Ole Miss in the bottom of the second off of three different UK pitchers broke open the game, as OM took control and played the final five innings while only allowing one Kentucky run.

Izzy Harrison was the losing pitcher in the game, falling to 1-4 on the season. Ole Miss’ Catelyn Riley pitched a complete game, and earned the win Sunday as she upped her season record to 4-3.

Kentucky will play at Bellarmine on Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on YouTube for free through Bellarmine University. The Wildcats are now 24-10-1 on the year and sit 7-5 in Southeastern Conference play. The Rebels are 22-18 and 3-9 in the SEC.