Old Sadieville School burns to ground overnight

According to the City of Sadieville, the abandoned school would have turned 100 years old in 2024

SADIEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A historic school in Sadieville has burned down overnight.

Early Monday morning, the Scott County Fire Department responded to a fire at the old Sadieville School.

The Sheriff’s Office posting video of the scene on its Facebook page.

According to the City of Sadieville, the abandoned school would have turned 100 years old in 2024.

Neighbors in the area tell ABC 36, the school burned for hours, since around 2 a.m.

Video Courtesy: Scott County Sheriff’s Office.