Old Friends welcoming back visitors for 2023 season

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Old Friends began guided tours of its farm again Monday, kicking off the 2023 season.

General tours will be seven days a week and 90 minutes long.

Tour times are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 11 a.m. and Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. A tour costs $25.

Old Friends also offers the Founder’s Tour, Private Tours and Every Horse on the Farm Tour.

For more information like how to book your tour, head to the Old Friends website at https://oldfriendsequine.org/.