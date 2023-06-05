Old Friends’ Silver Charm halter auction proceeds to go to Conley family

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Old Friends Farm in Georgetown is auctioning off a Kentucky Derby winner’s halter and donating the proceeds to fallen Scott County deputy Caleb Conley’s family.

The halter, worn by the 1997 Derby and Preakness winner Silver Charm, is at a bid of $360 as of publishing time. Old Friends said they chose this auction to honor Conley’s memory.

Bidding for Silver Charm’s halter will end Sunday, June 11 at 9 p.m.

If you’d like to place a bid, head here: Silver Charm Halter – 1997 Ky Derby and Preakness Winner – Old Friends Farm

The thoroughbred retirement farm is located in Georgetown.

Conley was shot and killed while conducting a routine traffic stop on May 22. He served in the Army for eight years and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for four years.

A fundraiser to support his family has raised over $97,000 of its $100,000 goal as of publishing time.

If you’d like to donate, head here: Deputy Caleb Conley Memorial Fund