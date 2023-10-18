Old Friends in need of blankets for horses

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Thoroughbred retirement farm Old Friends is in need of blankets for its horses.

The Georgetown equestrian center is asking for rhino wug, sizes 78/81, heavy-weight blankets.

The blankets will go to horses who are in need of one this cold season.

You can order one and have it sent to 1841 Paynes Depot Road in Georgetown.

Old Friends also takes monetary donations for the blankets.

You can donate at oldfriendsequine.org or by calling 502-863-1775.