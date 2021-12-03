UPDATE: Lane closure continues on Old Frankfort Pike

UPDATE POSTED DECEMBER 3, 2021 AT 10:42 A.M.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The temporary closure on Old Frankfort Pike in Fayette County has extended to Friday, Dec. 3.

As drainage operations continue, KY 1681 at South Yarnallton Pike in Fayette County is closed until 3:30 p.m.

Flaggers are still onsite to direct traffic.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED DECEMBER 2, 2021 AT 12:39 P.M.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers in Fayette County should be prepared for a scheduled lane closure for Old Frankfort Pike.

The temporary closure on KY 1681 is needed for drainage operations to be done.

As of now, Thursday, Dec. 2, through 3:30 p.m., Old Frankfort Pike at South Yarnallton Pike will be closed at mile point 1.771.

Flaggers will be at the site directing traffic.