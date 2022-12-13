Old Forester’s newest release in 117 Series: Extra Extra Old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Old Forester Distilling Co. released the latest edition in its 117 Series Tuesday, called Old Forester Extra Extra Old.

To get the new drink, Old Forester took its 1910 expression and aged it in a second barrel for 24 months. It’s said to have pronounced sweet and spice notes.

“This expression was born from a creative and innovative experiment while staying true to the classic taste which sets Old Forester apart,” Master Taster Melissa Rift said in a press release. “Although I only joined Old Forester last month, this was one of the first new limited expressions I was honored to taste – and the extra long double barreling leads to an explosion of flavors.”

The distillery describes the aroma as roasted coffee, rich maple syrup, dark chocolate and caramel coat with hints of toasted coconut, fruit and a smokey char foundation; its flavor is described as a rich mocha coffee with hints of brandy and dark cherry fruit.

Guests visiting the distillery on paid experiences between today and Dec. 23 will have the opportunity to buy a bottle.