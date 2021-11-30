Ohio man gets 30 years for sex incident with Madison County teen

Also convicted on child pornography charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A 40-year-old Powell, Ohio, man, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for luring a 14-year-old Madison County teen into having sex with him five years ago.

According to federal prosecutors, Syed Sheraz Ahmed was sentenced to 360 months in federal prison by Chief U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves, after pleading guilty to traveling for sex with a minor and receiving a visual depiction of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct. He already is serving a seven-year sentence after being convicted on state charges related to the same incidents.

According to Ahmed’s plea agreement, he admitting to meeting a minor in the fall of 2015 through Facebook using a false name. Ahmed then communicated with the minor over Facebook and Snapchat and in September 2016, from from his residence in Ohio to Kentucky to meet the girl in person. Ahmed admitted to picking up the minor from her school and taking her to a motel in Richmond where they had sexual intercourse, according to prosecutors and police who made the arrest at the time.

Ahmed was stopped by police and found in possession of sexually explicit images of the minor victim. He also was caught on video picking the girl up at school, police said at the time of the September 2016 arrest.