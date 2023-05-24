Ohio inmate who allegedly escaped jail arrested in Kentucky

Bradley Gillespie

James Lee

HENDERSON, Ky. (WTVQ) — An Ohio inmate who allegedly escaped from jail was arrested in Kentucky, Ohio State Highway Patrol said Wednesday.

According to police, James Lee and Bradley Gillespie escaped from the Allen/Oakwood Correctional Institution on Tuesday. Lee was in jail for burglary, breaking and entering, safecracking and judicial sanction since 2021; Gillespie was in jail for murder since 2016.

Lee was arrested in Henderson, Kentucky after a police pursuit of a stolen car the men were believed to be in ended in a crash and foot chase. Gillespie is still at-large.

They’re both considered dangerous, according to OSHP.

OSHP says during a prisoner count at 11 a.m. Thursday, Department of Rehabilitation and Correction staff found Lee was missing. An emergency count was issued, where officials saw Gillespie missing as well.

If you see Gillespie, you’re asked to call 911.

Police are offering up to a $21,000 reward for information that leads to their arrests.