Ohio chihuahua named Spike is world’s oldest dog

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — He’s cute. He’s tough. And he’s old — really old.

This chihuahua mix named Spike has recently been given the title of oldest living dog, according to Guinness World Records.

He was certified in December to have been born at least 23 years ago.

Guinness says Spike weighs just under 13 pounds.

Spike’s owner says she found him about 14 years ago in a parking lot.

She says she named him after the big, ferocious dog named Spike from the Tom and Jerry cartoons.

Spike is nearly blind and hard of hearing, but his owner says he still enjoys spending time with animals on their farm and with people he knows.