Officials: Students injured after school bus accident in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A few Fayette County students were injured after a school bus accident on Thursday morning, according to officials.

Lexington Fire Department crews on the scene said the accident happened on Hays Blvd around 9 a.m.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, 60 students were on board and a few of them have minor injuries.

No one was taken to the hospital.

All of the children have been reunited with their families.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.