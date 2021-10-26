Officials say police fatally shoot man who fired at officers

Deadly officer-involved shooting in Louisville captured on police body camera

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky police responding to a domestic disturbance fatally shot a man early Tuesday who fired at officers, officials said.

Louisville Metro Police officers were responding to an argument at an apartment and were informed that a male at the scene was armed, police spokesperson Beth Ruoff told news outlets.

“While on scene, the man grabbed the gun and fired at officers,” Ruoff said. “At least one LMPD officer fired their weapon, striking and killing the man. Body camera video captured the incident. The Kentucky State Police are leading the investigation.”

No officers were injured. Further details were not immediately released.