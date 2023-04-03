Officials: No detection of methanol in areas surrounding Ohio River after incident

Mayor Greenberg said in a Wednesday press conference , only two barges remain pinned against the lower dam site, including the one carrying methanol.

Officials said all other barges were recovered and are accounted for.

Liquid methanol is dangerous to humans, however, at this time, officials say there is no evidence of any leaks in the barge.

Officials say more than 1,000 air quality samples have been taken during the incident; all showing no detection of Methanol.

Greenberg said officials have conducted many air and water quality tests and will continue to do so until the final barges are recovered.

The barges are owned by Ingram Barge Company . CEO John Roberts said the company remains committed to ensuring the safety of the community.

“Although we were not the operator when this occurred, those are our barges out there on that dam,” he said. “We are going to be responsible for getting them off in a safe manner. We are committed to doing what it takes to make that right.”

Roberts said the barge is still partially submerged at this time and the Ohio River’s high water level is making it difficult for crews to recover it.

Crews are waiting for the river to go down so they can close some of the gates and build up a pool.

“We believe that the pressure of the current right now is what’s pinning the barge against the dam, and at that point, it should refloat itself and then we can pull it out,” Roberts said.

While it will likely take some time to recover the barges, salvage crews said it probably wouldn’t take months, as has been the case in other incidents.

River traffic has resumed with restrictions to protect salvage crews.