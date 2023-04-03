Officials: No detection of methanol in areas surrounding Ohio River after incident

Crews are still working to recover two barges after several became loose on the Ohio River after a "navigation incident" set them free early Tuesday.
Crews are still working to recover two barges after several became loose on the Ohio River after a "navigation incident" set them free early Tuesday.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Louisville District said the incident started around 2 a.m. at the McAlpine Locks and Dam.

Initially, the Kentucky Energy & Environment Cabinet reported a total of 10 out of 11 barges got loose from a tug boat.

One barge was reportedly carrying 1,400 tons of liquid methanol and is partially submerged at the McAlpine Dam. The other barges were carrying soy and corn.

Mayor Greenberg said in a Wednesday press conference, only two barges remain pinned against the lower dam site, including the one carrying methanol.

Officials said all other barges were recovered and are accounted for.

Liquid methanol is dangerous to humans, however, at this time, officials say there is no evidence of any leaks in the barge.

Officials say more than 1,000 air quality samples have been taken during the incident; all showing no detection of Methanol.

Greenberg said officials have conducted many air and water quality tests and will continue to do so until the final barges are recovered.

The barges are owned by Ingram Barge Company. CEO John Roberts said the company remains committed to ensuring the safety of the community.

“Although we were not the operator when this occurred, those are our barges out there on that dam,” he said. “We are going to be responsible for getting them off in a safe manner. We are committed to doing what it takes to make that right.”

Roberts said the barge is still partially submerged at this time and the Ohio River’s high water level is making it difficult for crews to recover it.

Crews are waiting for the river to go down so they can close some of the gates and build up a pool.

“We believe that the pressure of the current right now is what’s pinning the barge against the dam, and at that point, it should refloat itself and then we can pull it out,” Roberts said.

While it will likely take some time to recover the barges, salvage crews said it probably wouldn’t take months, as has been the case in other incidents.

River traffic has resumed with restrictions to protect salvage crews.

Captain Heather Mattern, with the U.S. Coast Guard, said the agency is still investigating what led up to the barges getting loose in the first place.

What’s the potential environmental impact?

Although the barge carrying 1,400 tons of liquid methanol has not leaked, officials are preparing for a worst-case scenario.

“We are focused on safety,” Greenberg said. “We are preparing for any possible result.”

Rob Blair, an environmental scientist with Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, said if there were a catastrophic leak some of the methanol would dissolve into the Ohio River.

Since the chemical is volatile, some of the “off-gas” produced would enter into the atmosphere. He said the leak could impact water 15 miles downstream.

The biggest concern would be the impact on aquatic life, and we could see fish kills.

Blair said the closest drinking water intakes are Henderson, Kentucky and Evansville, Indiana, although those are more than 200 miles downstream.

“By then we wouldn’t have any concerns with impacts to drinking water,” he said.

Is Louisville’s drinking water safe?

Louisville Water said it is aware of the situation, which is playing out downriver from the water company’s intake.

“There is no impact to Louisville Water’s water intake or water quality,” they said. “Your water is safe to drink.”

According to Kentucky’s Emergency Response Team, the nearest water intake is in Henderson, Kentucky.

Officials are continuing water and air quality tests until the final barges have been recovered.

