Officials: No detection of methanol in areas surrounding Ohio River after incident
Crews are still working to recover two barges after several became loose on the Ohio River after a "navigation incident" set them free early Tuesday.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — Crews are still working to recover two barges after several became loose on the Ohio River after a “navigation incident” set them free early Tuesday.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Louisville District said the incident started around 2 a.m. at the McAlpine Locks and Dam.
Initially, the Kentucky Energy & Environment Cabinet reported a total of 10 out of 11 barges got loose from a tug boat.
One barge was reportedly carrying 1,400 tons of liquid methanol and is partially submerged at the McAlpine Dam. The other barges were carrying soy and corn.