Officials break ground on new downtown Lexington park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Coming soon, the Lexington community will have access to a huge downtown park following a groundbreaking Tuesday afternoon.

City, state and community leaders broke ground on the brand-new Town Branch Park project.

Once completed, the park will include a large stage and performance lawn, art installations, water features, a dog park and food and beverage places.

Town Branch Park will be located adjacent to the Central Bank Center and Rupp Arena.

Town Branch leaders say the project is funded through private donations and has raised more than $39 million to date with more funds coming in.

Executive Director of Town Branch Park Allison Lankford says the park is going to become a major focal point and popular green space in the city.

“They really become a central identity for the community. And in Lexington, I think that it’ll become a way to bridge our core downtown with the Distillery District and that end of town. And so many unique character vibes but it’s been a little bit separate from the core of downtown. So I think this will be a central feature that will bridge Lexington together,” said Lankford.

Construction is expected to be completed in summer 2025.