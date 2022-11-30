Officials break ground on eastern Kentucky prison expansion

SANDY HOOK, Ky. (AP) – The Kentucky Department of Corrections has broken ground on an expansion of Little Sandy Correctional Complex in eastern Kentucky.

A statement from the Justice & Public Safety Cabinet says the expansion will allow officials to transition inmates from Kentucky State Reformatory in LaGrange, and it will create 166 new jobs in the region.

The move is the first step toward closing the reformatory due to significant aging infrastructure and staffing challenges.

The statement on Monday said the expansion will include two new housing units, electronic security measures, perimeter detection and camera system upgrades.

When the expansion is complete, Little Sandy Correctional Complex in Elliott County will house 1,882 male inmates.