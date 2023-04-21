Official, limited-edition Cocaine Bear bobblehead unveiled

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The first official, limited-edition Cocaine Bear bobblehead was unveiled Friday.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum worked with KY for KY to create the bobblehead featuring the 175-pound black bear that died of an overdose of cocaine after discovering a batch in the mountains of Georgia.

The very same bear is on display in Lexington, at the Kentucky for Kentucky Fun Mall, and has garnered a significant following that culminated in the recently released movie Cocaine Bear.

The bobblehead shows Cocaine Bear standing on a display mount, accessorized by a duffle bag of cocaine with a chained plaque including its fateful description.

“Nothing makes a bear’s head bobble more than a bunch of cocaine,” said Griffin VanMeter from Kentucky for Kentucky. “We’re honored that Cocaine Bear is making its bobblehead debut with the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. They’ve been amazing partners to develop this Cocaine Bear keepsake with–the first of its kind!”

To learn more and purchase a Cocaine Bear bobblehead, head here: https://store.bobbleheadhall.com/products/cocainebear