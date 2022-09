Officers rescue person trapped in overturned vehicle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington officers rescued a person trapped in a vehicle that flipped Friday morning.

The vehicle flipped on 3030 Paris Pike around 6:40 a.m., according to police. The driver was trapped after the flip. Police were able to get the person out of the vehicle and the person was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was cleared by 8:06 a.m.

No charges are being filed.