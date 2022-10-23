Officer-involved shooting in Jessamine County turns deadly

JESSAMINE CO. Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police Post 7 is assisting the Nicholasville Police Department in an officer-involved shooting.

According to police, the Nicholasville Police Department responded to a suicidal person at a residence on Green Street, they were met with an armed individual the incicdent happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday in Jessamine County.

KSP Post 7 Troopers and Detectives, and the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT), responded to the scene

Officials say the male that was transported for treatment has succumbed to their injuries.

KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the Commonwealth as requested by local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.