Officer, inmate exposed to meth at Fayette County Detention Center

Inmate may have had something in their system before arriving at jail

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – An officer and inmate at the Fayette County Detention Center were reportedly exposed to meth Monday night, according to the jail.

The officer received Narcan, an opioid overdose-reversing drug, after the exposure and was taken to the hospital. She’s reportedly doing okay and returned to work.

The detention center says an inmate was also exposed to meth and was taken to the hospital. The jail says the inmate’s exposure was unrelated to the officer’s exposure and the inmate may have had something in their system before arriving at the jail.

An investigation is ongoing.