Nursing home surprises staff with bonuses, “Hero” awards

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Sara Beth Floyd was in high school when she got the call. A nursing home wanted her to come work as an activities assistant.

That call would propel her into a dream career and, eventually, a position with Sayre Christian Village.

“It’s not a job. It’s a mission. Like most of the employees, if not all here, feel called to this work. It’s something that is just in us. And you can definitely see it,” Floyd said.

Nursing homes were among the hardest hit during the pandemic. At Sayre, Floyd was one of 118 staff members who stayed throughout the pandemic.

“To this date in my life, it’s probably the most emotionally challenging thing I’ve ever done. But I wouldn’t change it for anything. Because we were able to be with our residents and bring them cheer and love and comfort when they desperately needed it,” Floyd said.

On Friday, to show their appreciation, Sayre leaders surprised their staff with Guardian Angel awards and monetary bonuses worth $750 non-taxed.

“This is the least that I can do to show them how much I appreciate them. We would not be here today had it not been for this staff. They are not folks that this a job for them, it’s a mission. They come every day. They do things that most people would walk away from, so today is a slam dunk win for them,” said Karen Venis, CEO of Sayre Christian Village.

Floyd said the bonuses were a welcome gift to the staff, with the Christmas holiday fast approaching.

“If you saw me, i immediately burst into tears. Because it’s bitter sweet. Because we lost residents. We lost life in that. And it brings all of that back. You can’t help but think about them. And think about the good with the bad,” Floyd said.

In the 635 days since the pandemic began, Floyd says she never thought once of leaving.

During the surprise ceremony, Lexington mayor Linda Gorton delivered a proclamation in honor of the staff, calling December 17th “Sayre Christian Village Day.”