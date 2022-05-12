Nurses rally at the State Capitol and across the country calling for industry changes

Nurses want better wages and a culture change in the profession

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – About two-dozen nurses rallied Thursday afternoon at the State Captiol in Frankfort calling for industry changes.

The rally was part of a nationwide effort to honor fellow nurses who have lost their lives and to fight for change.

The nurses say they want fair and realistic wages, want to feel safe at work and want an end to violence against health care workers.

They also say they want a culture change in the profession, moving past biases and discrimination.

“It’s not just about nurses being safe. It’s about patients that we’re caring for. When you have a low-staffing ratio and the nurse is caring for eight-plus patients, that puts each of those patients at-risk for harm,” said nurse Labriska Humphrey.

Lawmakers are considering two bills that address some of the nurses concerns.