Nurse robbed of cell phone in St. Joseph East Hospital parking lot

The alleged thief was arrested less than 90-minutes later

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It didn’t take Lexington Police long to arrest a man accused of robbing a nurse of her cell phone in the St. Joseph East Hospital on North Eagle Creek Drive on Wednesday night.

Police say around 7:00 p.m., a man pushed the nurse to the ground in the parking lot, took her cell phone and left.

Investigators say the accused thief was found and arrested at 8:42 p.m.

The suspect’s name wasn’t immediately available.