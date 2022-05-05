Nurse robbed of cell phone in St. Joseph East Hospital parking lot
The alleged thief was arrested less than 90-minutes later
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It didn’t take Lexington Police long to arrest a man accused of robbing a nurse of her cell phone in the St. Joseph East Hospital on North Eagle Creek Drive on Wednesday night.
Police say around 7:00 p.m., a man pushed the nurse to the ground in the parking lot, took her cell phone and left.
Investigators say the accused thief was found and arrested at 8:42 p.m.
The suspect’s name wasn’t immediately available.