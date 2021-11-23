Numerous events planned around Lexington for Hanukkah celebration

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Lexington’s Jewish Community is coming together to host numerous events celebrating Hanukkah.

Hanukkah, the Jewish “festival of lights,” begins at sundown on Sunday, Nov. 28 and lasts for eight nights. It is a festival commonly celebrated with gift exchanges, eating traditional foods such as latkes, or potato pancakes, and nightly lighting of a candelabra called a Hanukkah menorah.

This year, the Lexington Jewish community will come together to share the Hanukkah experience in conjunction with the annual holiday lighting taking place downtown.



The annual tree lighting festival, coordinated by Downtown Lexington Partnership (DLP), is a family-friendly event and is being held this year on Sunday, Nov. 28 at Triangle Park with activities starting at 3 pm. As a member of the DLP, the Jewish Federation of the Bluegrass has been invited to participate and bring a diverse approach to the holiday season.

The Jewish community will participate in the festivities with a joint community choir singing Hanukkah songs at 5:15 p.m. Families can enjoy eating chocolate coins called gelt and playing with 4-sided tops called dreidels. Around 5:30 p.m., the community will gather to recite the special holiday blessings and light the candles of the 9-foot menorah.

Each night of the festival, one of the eight Jewish organizations in Lexington will host candle lightings as follows:

Monday, Nov. 29 at 5:30 p.m.: Candle lighting hosted by University of Kentucky Hillel

Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 5:30 p.m.: Candle lighting hosted by the Lexington Chapter of Hadassah

Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 5:30 p.m.: Candle lighting hosted by Temple Adath Israel

Thursday, Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m.: Candle lighting hosted by Ohavay Zion Synagogue

Friday, Dec. 3 at 4:30 p.m.: Candle lighting hosted by Lexington Havurah

Saturday, Dec. 4 at 7:00 p.m.: Candle lighting hosted by Chabad of the Bluegrass and Chabad at UK Jewish Student Center

Sunday, Dec. 5 at 3:30 p.m.: The Jewish Federation will close out the Festival of lights with children’s activities and Hanukkah snacks. Gov. Andy Beshear will join the Jewish community to light the final candle and close out the Festival of Lights.

For more information, visit www.jewishlexington.org/hanukkah (click here).