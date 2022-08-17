Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrating 25th birthday with cake giveaway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday in a big way — with a cake giveaway at each location across North America, including Lexington’s!

On Thursday, Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundlet. The company is also holding an online contest where one person will win a $25,000 birthday party planned by a celebrity party planning company, according to a press release.

Twenty-five runners-up will each receive a $100 Nothing Bundt Cakes gift card.

You can enter the online contest by submitting a photo from your favorite birthday memory, describing what you enjoyed about it and sharing what winning the party would mean to you. Entries will be accepted from Sept. 1-25 and winners will be announced on the website in October.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is located at 2358 Nicholasville Road.