Not guilty plea entered for man in deadly home invasion

Shannon Gilday wants to plead guilty but mentally ill

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ/AP) — A judge entered a not guilty plea on Monday for a man accused of fatally shooting the daughter of a former state lawmaker during a home invasion in Madison County in February.

23-year old Shannon Gilday appeared in Madison Circuit Court for a continued arraignment on charges of murder, attempted murder, assault, burglary and criminal mischief.

His attorney tried to enter a plea of guilty but mentally ill on his behalf last week, but the prosecution argued against it and the judge continued the hearing.

Meanwhile, prosecutors filed a notice of aggravating circumstances seeking enhanced penalties upon a conviction, which stopped defense attorney Tom Griffiths from trying to enter a plea of guilty but mentally ill.

Gilday is accused of breaking-in to a multi-million dollar Madison County home owned by former lawmaker C. Wesley Morgan and shot Jordan Morgan while she slept, according to court records and statements from Morgan. Gilday also exchanged shots with C. Wesley Morgan during the Feb. 22 break-in. He was arrested in Madison County about a week after the shooting.

State police investigators said Gilday told them he was determined to get access to a bunker in the home. His mother has said her son thought a nuclear attack was imminent, so he was searching for a bunker for safety. She said her son also thought he was being followed by the CIA. His attorney says Gilday is profoundly mentally ill and should not go to trial. Tom Griffiths says he’s prepared to prove in court Gilday is mentally ill.

Gilday faces charges in a separate case after being accused of assaulting a corrections officer at the Madison County Detention Center where he’s being held.