Norton Children’s Hospital gives Halloween safety tips

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – As Halloween approaches, doctors are urging parents to be aware of safety hazards, to prevent your child from making a trip to the emergency room

Dr. Brit Anderson with Norton Children’s Hospital says when it comes to costumes; don’t choose baggy attire or a mask that makes it tough for your child to see.

At night, make sure you have a flashlight or send your kids with one.

She says to also add something reflective to your child’s costume so they can be seen in the dark or make sure there is parental supervision.

And, when it comes to trick or treating, Dr. Anderson says parents should look through their kid’s candy before they eat it, making sure everything is okay, especially as rainbow fentanyl is a growing concern.

“We’re hoping that it’s not a serious concern, but I think just some good standard advice can cover all the bases here, where if parents, guardians, look through the candy make sure everything is sealed and that you are okay with your child eating, it will keep everybody safe” said Dr. Anderson.

Dr. Anderson also touched on pumpkin carving and says to make sure there is parental supervision when carving with sharp objects.