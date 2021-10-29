Northern Kentucky attorney pleads guilty to human trafficking charges

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Robert L. Poole, 53, pleaded guilty in Kenton Circuit Court to five counts of Promoting Human Trafficking – commercial sex activity, which is a Class D felony, involving five different victims.

Poole, an attorney based in Boone County, was indicted in Kenton Circuit Court in November 2018 on multiple counts of human trafficking. Sentencing is set for December 16, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The investigation in this case was led by the Erlanger Police Department. Erlanger Police received information regarding Poole from the investigation of former Campbell County District Judge Tim Nolan. Nolan was sentenced in 2018 to 20 years in prison for human trafficking charges.

Assistant Attorney General Barbara Whaley prosecuted the case involving Timothy Nolan on behalf of the Commonwealth. Whaley and Assistant Attorney General Denise Durbin prosecuted Poole’s case. Charges against Poole remain pending in Boone County.