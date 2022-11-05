North Lexington YMCA hosts inaugural Fall Fit Fest

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The North Lexington YMCA invited the general public in Saturday morning for the inaugural Fall Fit Fest.

Organizers it was an opportunity for the Y to showcase group fitness and the importance of healthy living.

There were different stations, including water fitness, cycling, hip hop step, and strength building.

It was also an opportunity for the Y to raise some money to help them further their mission of helping the community.

“I think that this morning is great opportunity for folks to understand that the y is not just about healthy living. But we are also supporting folks through financial assistance, whether that is for programs for child care or learning how to swim, or all sorts of other social services, as well,” said Corey Donohoo, the operations director for the YMCA.

The YMCA’s next event is their 5k Reindeer Rambler at Keeneland on December 10th.