Nonprofits urged to participate in KY day of online giving

The 24-hour event begins at midnight (EDT) on May 10

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) (PRESS RELEASE)- Kentucky Gives Day, Kentucky’s statewide 24-hour online giving event, celebrates a tenth year on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Nonprofit organizations interested in a tool to raise needed funds for their mission and boost their online fundraising efforts are encouraged to participate.

The 24-hour event begins at midnight (EDT) on May 10 and continues until 11:59 p.m. (EDT). Kentuckians near and far will go online to www.kygives.org, connect with the Kentucky charities and causes they care about, and make donations.

Nonprofit organizations with 501(c)(3) designation and operating in Kentucky may register through April 19 at www.kygives.org. Kentucky Gives Day registration is free for members of Kentucky Nonprofit Network (KNN), the state association of nonprofits. Charities that are not yet members of KNN may join at the time of registration or pay a one-time Kentucky Gives Day registration fee. Free training for participating organizations is provided by KNN’s online giving platform partner, GiveGab. Interested organizations are invited to view a webinar recording with details on the event at www.kygives.org/info/trainings.

Nonprofits participating in Kentucky Gives Day have raised $3.5 million since the event’s launch nine years ago. During the 2021 event, Kentuckians came together to help 219 nonprofits raise over $721,385.

The 2022 online fundraising event provides a critical opportunity for a still struggling nonprofit sector. According to the Year-End Health of the Sector Survey conducted by KNN , responding nonprofits continue to report an increase in the demand for services and increased costs, with many still experiencing lost revenue. The challenges not only impact the nonprofit sector – the state’s third largest private sector employer – the challenges ultimately impact the communities and Kentuckians nonprofits serve, with many organizations reporting long waiting lists for critical programs and services.

“Kentucky’s nonprofit sector is resilient, and we know they need every tool available to them to raise funds to address the increased demand for services, lost revenue, shrinking donations, workforce shortages, increased expenses, and loss of volunteers they’ve been facing,” said Danielle Clore, CEO of Kentucky Nonprofit Network. “We urge all eligible nonprofits to register to participate and allow Kentucky Gives Day to help tell your story. And we also ask all Kentuckians to mark their calendars for May 10 and plan to participate in this powerful day of action by donating to these organizations investing in our Commonwealth’s quality of life and recovery,” Clore added.

Prizes will be awarded to the most successful charities on May 10, and organizations are encouraged to secure matching gifts as an incentive to encourage donations. The Central Kentucky Community Foundation in Elizabethtown is providing regional prize incentives to participating nonprofits in Hardin and eight surrounding counties. The event is sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Kentucky and media partners supporting the event include WKQQ, WHAS, WLAP, WBUL and Kentucky News Network.