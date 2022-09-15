Nonprofit hosts walk to raise awareness to food insecurity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — It’s National Hunger Awareness Month, and Thursday, a nonprofit is hoping to raise awareness and funding.

Christian Appalachian Project, known as CAP, is hosting a hunger walk in various communities.

People gathered at Lexington Christian Academy, and organizers said the walk raises awareness about food insecurity and brings together schools, churches, local businesses and the community to help raise money and collect nonperishable food items to support CAP’s pantries in Rockcastle, McCreary and Magoffin counties.

“This is the kind of action we must all take when we care about an issue so thank you for stepping out and taking literal steps around the track to support this project,” said Mayor Linda Gorton.

People gathered in Mount Vernon for a walk as well. CAP says in Appalachia, one in five children are food insecure.

This year’s event hopes to raise $75,000 to fight hunger. They also hope to collect 25,000 pounds of food