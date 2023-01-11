Nonalcoholic drink business booming, offerings up at bars, breweries

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Tens of thousands of people across the country are now the first week into Dry January, where you abstain from drinking alcohol, or Damp January, where you simply scale back.

The movement has led to an increase in nonalcoholic beverage options at local bars and breweries.

That includes Ethereal Brewing in Lexington.

More businesses say the market has been booming, which is why they’re choosing to sell more nonalcoholic drinks.

“Especially with Dry January, that seems to be the trendy one. But we are interested in seeing what those sales look like throughout the year,” said Ethereal Brewing Owner/Operator Andrew Bishop.

Researchers say there’s evidence that cutting out alcohol, even for just a month, can have benefits that last well into the year.