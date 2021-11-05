Non-stop flights between Lexington and Washington, DC return

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Beginning Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, Delta Air Lines will once again offer its non-stop service between Blue Grass Airport (LEX) and Reagan National Airport (DCA). The flight was temporarily removed at the beginning of the pandemic but will be reinstated Sunday through Friday so passengers can easily access the nation’s capital.

“The return of Delta’s non-stop flight between Lexington and Washington, DC is an excellent sign of the aviation industry’s continuous recovery from the pandemic,” said Eric Frankl, executive director of Blue Grass Airport. “Travelers have been excited to take to the skies again and the airlines are gradually incorporating additional flights to accommodate traveler demand. We are grateful for the reinstatement of this flight to Washington, DC so Kentuckians can once again enjoy the convenience to the nation’s capital.”

According to Blue Grass Airport, reservations are currently available online HERE. The schedule will begin as follows and is subject to change:

Departure City Departure Time Arrival Airport Arrival Time Lexington, KY 6:00 am Washington, DC 7:35 am Washington, DC 9:35 pm Lexington, KY 11:17 pm

Delta Air Lines has been serving the Central Kentucky region since its first flight in 1946, and this year is celebrating its 75th anniversary of flying from Blue Grass Airport.