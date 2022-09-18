Non-profit raises money for services through Touch-A-Truck

The non profit specializes in programs and other resources for kids with and without special needs.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Hundreds of people were at Kroger Field today, not for football, but for it’s annual Touch-A-Truck event.

The event is a fundraiser for the Child Development Center of the Bluegrass and helps provide money for their services and other equipment.

On Sunday, families got the chance to climb inside, blare the sirens and honk the horns to more than 40 different vehicles.

“There’s kids that normally wouldn’t come to something like this. And that’s what makes it worthwhile. It really touches your heart to get to find out that they had this special experience. And they’re gonna go home and talk to family and friends for months and months and months about all these cool things they got to do,” said Ashley Moore of the Child Development Center.

The first hour of the event included a quiet hour for kids with autism and other special needs.