Nominees announced for Daviess District Court judge vacancy

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Judicial Nominating Commission, led by Justice Christopher Shea Nickell, today announced nominees to fill the vacant judgeship in Daviess County District Court. Daviess makes up the 6th Judicial District and the vacancy is in the district’s Division 3. Justice Nickell filled in for Chief Justice of Kentucky John D. Minton Jr. today. The chief justice heads the judicial nominating commissions.

The three nominees for the judgeship are attorneys Heather Lynn Wagner Blackburn, Shannon LeMaster Meyer and James Nicholas Payne, all of Owensboro.

Blackburn serves as a public defender with the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy. She received her juris doctor from the University of North Dakota School of Law.

Meyer serves as a prosecutor with the Daviess County Attorney’s Office. She received her juris doctor from the University of Louisville Louis D. Brandeis School of Law.

Payne serves as a prosecutor with the Daviess County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office. He received his juris doctor from the University of Kentucky College of Law (now the University of Kentucky J. David Rosenberg College of Law).

The judicial seat became vacant when Judge Daniel M. Burlew II retired Dec. 1.