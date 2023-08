No one injured in apartment fire on Cambridge Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — No one was injured after an apartment caught fire in the 1900 block of Cambridge Drive Wednesday morning.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, the fire began around 7:15 a.m. in a kitchen in one of the apartments.

ABC 36 is told the fire extended only into the cabinets, and no one was injured.

Crews are still on the scene cleaning up.