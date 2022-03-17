No Lakeside Live 2022 due to staffing shortages

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – There will be no Lakeside Live this year. The free outdoor concert series at Lexington Green has been scratched for 2022, according to organizers.

A post shared on social media Thursday by Lexington Green Lakeside reads, “Lexington Green would like to thank our loyal community for supporting and joining us over the past years, but unfortunately due to the effects of the pandemic and staffing shortages, we are unable to host a 2022 Lakeside Live season.”