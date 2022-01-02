No injuries in mobile home fire Saturday

Firefighters responded to the call around 5:20 P.M...to the Eastland Mobile Home Park.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Fire Department is investigating a mobile home fire Saturday on East New Circle Road.

Firefighters responded to the call around 5:20 P.M…to the Eastland Mobile Home Park.

Lexington Fire Battalion Chief Brad Whitaker says when crews arrived there was heavy smoke coming from the doors and windows, with a small fire inside the door.

Chief Whitaker says there are no injuries…and that the fire is under investigation.