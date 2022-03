No bomb found after threat at Williamsburg Independent School

The school was evacuated as a precaution on Tuesday

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Williamsburg Independent School was evacuated Tuesday morning following a bomb threat, according to Williamsburg Police.

Students were evacuated to Main Street Baptist Church while law enforcement searched the entire building, according to police.

Investigators say no bomb or hazardous devices were found in the school. No one was hurt.