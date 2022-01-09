No. 21 UK women fall at No. 1 South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (UK Athletics) – Robyn Benton scored 11 points and grabbed four rebounds Sunday but the 21st-ranked Kentucky women’s basketball team lost at top-ranked South Carolina 74-54.

Kentucky (8-4, 1-1 SEC) got 10 points and seven rebounds from Jazmine Massengill . Dre’una Edwards and Treasure Hunt also scored 10 points apiece, while Rhyne Howard had nine points, eight rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals.

The taller Gamecocks held a 54-22 advantage on points in the paint and 55-37 in rebounding. Kentucky made 21 of 71 (29.6 percent) from the floor, while South Carolina made 31 of 69 (44.9 percent).

Kentucky scored first on a Howard basket before the Gamecocks scored four in a row. UK took the lead back on a three by Hunt. After South Carolina scored four more in a row, Kentucky got a three from Edwards, a driving layup from Robyn Benton and a three from Jazmine Massengill to lead 13-8.

South Carolina would score the next eight points to lead 16-13. The Cats would answer with a layup from Olivia Owens and a three from Benton to re-take the lead, 18-16. South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston would make the period’s final basket and the teams were tied 18-18 after one period.

In the second period, South Carolina would extend the lead early. The Gamecocks would go on an 11-2 run to lead 29-20 with 5:01 left in the half. Edwards would hit a three to cut the deficit to 29-23 but the Gamecocks would answer with 10 in a row to take a 39-23 lead. South Carolina would lead 41-27 at the halftime break.

South Carolina would score the first four points of the third period before another three by Hunt cut the lead to 45-30. The teams would go back and forth until South Carolina went on a 13-4 run to open a 62-37 advantage. Kentucky would score four in a row but South Carolina led 64-41 after three periods.

In the fourth quarter, South Carolina scored first to lead by 25 but UK scored nine in a row, six by Howard, to cut the deficit to 66-50. However, the Cats would get no closer.

Kentucky returns to action on Thursday, hosting Mississippi State inside Memorial Coliseum. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game can be seen on SEC Network Plus.