No. 13 Kentucky at No. 12 Arizona State gymnastics postponed

Final decision whether to reschedule meet to be made Wednesday

TEMPE, Ariz. (UK Athletics) – No. 13 Kentucky’s 2022 season opener at No. 12 Arizona State has been postponed due to health and safety protocols within the Arizona State program.

Rather than competing as originally scheduled, the teams will use Wednesday to make a final decision whether to reschedule the contest.

