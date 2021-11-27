No. 10 Kentucky cruises past North Florida 86-52

Freshman TyTy Washington Jr. scored 14 points to lead the Wildcats

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/UK ATHLETICS) – TyTy Washington Jr. scored 14 points to lead No. 10 Kentucky to an 86-52 win over North Florida on Friday night.

Oscar Tshiebwe had 12 points and 15 rebounds for Kentucky (5-1), while Damion Collins made his first career start and scored 12 points and Sahvir Wheeler had 12 points and 14 assists. Dontaie Allen added 14 points off the bench, all but two coming in the second half.

Jayden Parker led North Florida (1-6) with 10 points.

Kentucky made just six shots from long range, doing most of its scoring in transition with 28 points. The Wildcats forced 21 turnovers and scored 20 points off those miscues.

Kentucky struggled early and trailed by five early in the first half, but scored 23 of the last 30 points of the first half and led 37-23 at the break.

The Wildcats were without veterans Davion Mintz and Keion Brooks Jr. , who sat out with undisclosed illnesses. Mintz has missed the past two games, while Brooks, the team’s second leading scorer (14.5 points per game), had scored in double figures in the previous four games.

Jacob Toppin (shoulder), who had missed the past four games, returned to the lineup and finished with three points. Lance Ware (ankle) had missed the three previous games, also returned and scored four points.

HOMECOMING

Former Lexington Christian Academy standout and Mount Sterling-native Carter Hendricksen finished with eight points for the Ospreys. He came into Friday’s game averaging a team-high 13.8 points per game and needs just 38 points to join the school’s 1,000-point club.

BIG PICTURE

North Florida: The Ospreys played their first five games — all losses — on the road and will eventually play nine of their first 11 games on the road. Three games are against Southeastern Conference teams: Texas A&M (64-46 loss on Nov. 10), Kentucky and at Florida on Dec. 8. North Florida also has lost to No. 2 UCLA, Texas Tech and Arizona State.

Kentucky: The Wildcats could climb in the Top 25 poll Monday following No. 4 Kansas’ 74-73 loss to unranked Dayton on Friday. … Kentucky improved to 11-0 against teams in the Atlantic Sun Conference on Friday.

UP NEXT

Kentucky: Hosts Central Michigan, which is coached by ex-Wildcats assistant coach Tony Barbee, on Monday night before taking an eight-day break.

North Florida: Plays at Florida International on Sunday.

Here are postgame quotes:

UNF Student-Athlete

#3, Carter Hendricksen, Junior, Forward

On first experience playing a game in Rupp Arena …

“It’s definitely a dream come true. Growing up in Mount Sterling, me and my dad used to come to the state tournament all the time and sit in the arena and I would be like, ‘Man, I really want to play here one day.’ We got really close my senior year of high school, and it just didn’t go our team’s way. But the coaching staff made this opportunity for our team to come play here, and nobody’s going to play in a better atmosphere than that, or in a better arena than that. I could go down the list of all the great players and great teams that have played here. It’s just a really cool place. The fans here are awesome. There are not any better fans in the country than Big Blue Nation. It’s really cool playing in front of them and being home and seeing everything. To play in Rupp Arena for the first time was really cool.”

On dealing with the defensive pressure that was put on him by Sahvir Wheeler …

“You said it right there. The pressure he puts on and the physicality he plays with on our guards and everyone he play against is really impressive that he can carry that out for the 35 minutes, 36 minutes that he played. It’s a testament to his conditioning and his ability to play like that. It’s really impressive.”