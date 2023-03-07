Nineteen85 to kick off first Thursday Night Live on April 6

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — After a close vote conducted by the Downtown Lexington Partnership, Nineteen85 was chosen to kick off the first Thursday Night Live on April 6.

Last month, the Downtown Lexington Partnership began a contest where the public could vote between three final bands to play TNL’s first show.

Tuesday, Nineteen85 was announced as the winner between Hole Shot and RAGS AND RICHES.

The results were as follows:

Nineteen85: 1,923

RAGS AND RICHES: 1,831

Hole Shot: 358

TNL’s first night back is on April 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. The full schedule will be announced Thursday.