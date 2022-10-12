Nicholasville winery closing after 25 years

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Chrisman Mill Vineyards & Winery is closing its doors after serving Nicholasville for 25 years.

The owners said after more than two decades of winemaking, serving food and drinks and entertaining the public, they’ve decided to “slow down a bit” and move back to Texas. For the past year, they tried to find new owners for the winery but weren’t successful.

CMV’s last event will be at the Jessamine Fall Festival with a double booth and sangria trailer, this Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. If you can’t visit them this weekend, you can still buy their wines and spirits online for a limited time.

“Thank you so much for your love and support for all these many years! We’ve had a blast and we look forward to seeing you again soon,” the owners said in a Facebook post, “We have loved every minute and every one of you.”