Nicholasville railroad workers find dead body

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The man whose body was found by railroad workers in Nicholasville as they were conducting routine maintenance was identified by the coroner on Thursday.

James Preston’s body was found by Norfolk Southern railroad workers who were checking the railways as part of regular maintenance Wednesday morning, according to Nicholasville police. Preston, of Nicholasville, was found along US 27 underneath the railroad underpass between North Main Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The coroner hasn’t released a cause of death. He was 62.