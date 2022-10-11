Nicholasville police searching for Neon Nights Bar burglary suspects











NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Nicholasville police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three burglary suspects of a local bar.

According to police, three people are wanted in connection to the burglary of Neon Nights Bar on Oct. 7 around 5 a.m.

One suspect was wearing a Cardinals sweatshirt and another a Carhartt sweatshirt. The suspect in the Carhartt sweatshirt arrived on a distinctive bicycle, police said.

The suspects fled on foot while pushing a Burning Barrel gaming machine.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Detective Toombs at 859-885-9467.